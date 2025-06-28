Landi Kotal Hospital Faces Severe Power Crisis MS Blames TESCO, Warns Of Protest
Speaking to the media, Dr. Ehtesham said the suspension of electricity at the hospital is due to TESCO's negligence and incompetence.
According to him, the hospital administration has no role in the issue of meter installation or power outages, as these matters fall entirely under TESCO's domain.
He also pointed out that the installation of meters in hospital hostels and government residences remains incomplete.
Dr. Ehtesham revealed that the hospital receives only four hours of electricity per day, severely affecting critical units like the emergency ward and labor room.“Staff are forced to work under mobile torchlight, which is dangerous for patient care,” he stated.
He also criticized previous hospital administrations, blaming them for the lack of electricity, shortage of doctors, and the poor state of departments like the blood bank and ICU.“A hospital doesn't run just by putting uniforms on Class-IV employees,” he remarked.
Expressing strong concern over the situation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Adnan Qadri, also condemned the inaction of WAPDA and TESCO despite continuous communication. He stated that TESCO has refused to restore electricity to the hospital.
In a social media post, the minister revealed that after a week of attempts, he finally contacted the TESCO chief via WhatsApp. However, the chief cited unpaid bills as the reason for not restoring power. The minister called this response "inhumane" and "ridiculous."“Patients are suffering, and you're talking about bills,” he said.
According to the minister, the hospital's electricity meter is installed at a nearby grid station, but neither the administration nor the public knows the actual units consumed.“This is an open joke,” he added.
Sahibzada Adnan Qadri announced plans to organize a public protest in front of WAPDA House in Peshawar and stated that he had also spoken to Health Advisor Ehtesham, who assured him that the hospital would soon be shifted to a solar power system. However, until then, immediate restoration of electricity from WAPDA is essential.
He concluded by emphasizing that healthcare institutions must remain free of politics, as hospitals serve all patients without discrimination.
On the other hand, despite repeated attempts to contact TESCO officials, no response has been received from their side regarding the issue.
