The Inauguration Ceremony Of National Conference Of CA Students 2025 Held At Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 28th June, 2025: The much-anticipated CA Students' National Conference 2025, jointly hosted by the Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students' Association (EICASA) and the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI, commenced today at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata, amidst great enthusiasm and inspiration.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India; Mr. Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd. as Guest of Honour, CA Vishnu K. Tulsyan, Chairman, EIRC and CA Mayur Agrawal, Chairman, EICASA and Vice Chairman, EIRC, CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, Council Member, ICAI, and Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Founder & Chairman, Kent RO Systems. Their presence marked a momentous beginning to the two-day conference themed "RRR Returns – Reskill, Resolve, Rejoice."
Addressing the august gathering of over 4,500 CA students, Chief Guest Dr. Majumdar reinforced the transformative power of education, stating, "Education is not a privilege but a responsibility." Guest of Honor Mr. Harsh Vardhan Agarwal emphasized the importance of innovation in today's world, remarking, "Legacy is the foundation, but innovation is the future."
Meanwhile, Dr. Mahesh Gupta inspired students to pursue their passions wholeheartedly, underlining the value of purpose-driven careers.
A highlight of the session was the virtual address by Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, who delivered a powerful message urging students to uphold ethics and moral courage in their professional journeys. He guided us to be the voice that speaks when others choose silence. And be ethical, even when it's not easy.
CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, Council Member, ICAI, briefed about the efforts of ICAI toward nation building.
CA Vishnu K Tulsyan, Chairman, EIRC, first extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries present and paid tribute and observed two-minute silence for the precious lives lost in Pahalgam attack.
CA Mayur Agrawal, Chairman, EICASA and Vice Chairman, EIRC, highlighted the relentless efforts of the EICASA members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event a grand success, and he commended the entire team for their dedication and teamwork.
The Day 1 proceedings set an inspiring and aspirational tone for the conference, combining knowledge sharing with visionary perspectives from industry stalwarts and public leaders. The electric energy among the students, the depth of dialogue, and the collective pursuit of excellence marked the beginning of a truly transformational experience.
With sessions scheduled over two days - featuring thought leaders, finance experts, digital educators, and youth icons - RRR Returns has officially begun its journey to reskill, resolve, and rejoice.
