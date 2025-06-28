Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic French Air Crash Kills Three

2025-06-28 07:21:24
(MENAFN) A small aircraft from a flying club tragically crashed in Champhol, a town in north-central France, on Friday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of all three people on board.

The Eure et Loir prefecture reported that the single-engine Cessna 172 went down shortly after 4 p.m. local time in a residential area, narrowly avoiding nearby homes. The three victims included two men and one woman. The pilot, a 77-year-old former army general with extensive flying experience, was identified by the public prosecutor. He was flying with a middle-aged couple at the time of the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the plane made a sharp turn roughly three minutes after takeoff, which may have been too tight. This maneuver led the aircraft to strike a wall before crashing. The impact damaged a parked vehicle but, fortunately, no houses were affected.

Emergency teams quickly secured the crash site. The investigation is currently being led by the air transport gendarmerie and national police, as they work to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

