Europe Bakes In Summer's First Heatwave As Continent Warms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Marseille: Sweating Europeans braced on Saturday for the first heatwave of the northern hemisphere summer, as climate change pushes the world's fastest-warming continent's thermometers increasingly into the red.

Temperatures are set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) in Rome, driving the Eternal City's many tourists and Catholic pilgrims to the Vatican alike towards the Italian capital's some 2,500 public fountains for refreshment.

With residents of the southern port city of Marseille expected to have to cope with temperatures flirting with 40C (104F), authorities in France's second-largest city ordered public swimming pools to be made free of charge to help residents beat the Mediterranean heat.

Two-thirds of Portugal will be on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and forest fires with 42C (108F) expected in the capital Lisbon, while visitors to -- and protesters against -- Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos's Friday wedding in Venice likewise sweltered under the summer sun.

"I try not to think about it, but I drink a lot of water and never stay still, because that's when you get sunstroke," Sriane Mina, an Italian student, told AFPTV on Friday in Venice.

Meanwhile Spain, which has in past years seen a series of deadly summer blazes ravaging the Iberian peninsula, is expecting peak temperatures in excess of 40C (104F) across most of the country from Sunday.

Scientists have long warned that humanity's burning of fossil fuels is heating up the world with disastrous consequences for the environment, with Europe's ever-hotter and increasingly common blistering summer heatwaves a direct result of that warming.

With peaks of 39C (102F) expected in Naples and Palermo, Sicily has ordered a ban on outdoor work in the hottest hours of the day, as has the Liguria region in northern Italy.

The country's trade unions are campaigning to extend the measure to other parts of the country.

The heatwave comes hot on the heels of a series of tumbling records for extreme heat, including Europe's hottest March ever, according to the EU's Copernicus climate monitor.

As a result of the planet's warming, extreme weather events including hurricanes, droughts, floods and heatwaves like this weekend's have become more frequent and intense, scientists warn.

By some estimates 2024, the hottest year in recorded history so far, saw worldwide disasters which cost more than $300 billion.