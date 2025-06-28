The King And Queen Of Lesotho To Visit Japan

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

H.M. Letsie III, King of the Kingdom of Lesotho and H.M. Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso will pay a visit to Japan from June 29 to July 4.

During their stay in Japan, Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress will participate the National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, as official guest of the Government of Japan.

The visit of Their Majesties the Emperor and the Empress is expected to further develop the bilateral relations between Japan and Lesotho.

