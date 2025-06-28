Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The King And Queen Of Lesotho To Visit Japan


2025-06-28 07:06:34
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
H.M. Letsie III, King of the Kingdom of Lesotho and H.M. Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso will pay a visit to Japan from June 29 to July 4.

During their stay in Japan, Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress will participate the National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, as official guest of the Government of Japan.

The visit of Their Majesties the Emperor and the Empress is expected to further develop the bilateral relations between Japan and Lesotho.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

