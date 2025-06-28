Deputising For Crown Prince, Youth Minister Launches Hussein Youth Camps For Work, Construction 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 28 (Petra) - Deputising for HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Minister of Youth, Yazan Shdeifat, on Saturday launched Hussein Youth Camps for Work and Construction 2025, held under the slogan: "Amman, the Capital of Arab Youth."Talking at the opening ceremony, Shdeifat noted the camps, which were launched fifty-seven years ago, represent a "solid" national milestone that "enshrine values ??of allegiance and and loyalty and contributes to preparing a generation that possesses awareness and the ability to give."The minister added that the camps are "practical" platforms for capacity building and shaping leadership among Jordanian youth.Shdeifat noted that this year's camps feature "advanced, qualitative" content, including economic empowerment, vocational and technical training, digital skills, political empowerment, gaming, entrepreneurship, and scouting activities.Shdeifat said the Ministry is working to transform youth energies into "productive opportunities and provide a safe" training and awareness environment that keeps pace with global developments and connects youth to needs of the labor market and society.During the ceremony, the minister announced the launch of the 3rd edition of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Volunteer Work, as registration is opened via the link on the award's website.The initiative, he noted, reflects HRH Crown Prince's vision to "instill a culture of volunteering and motivate youth to embrace this approach.The ministry is organizing this year's camps, both overnight and daytime, with the engagement of 8,508 young men and women, in partnership with official and civil society institutions, and partners from the public and private sectors.Under these camps, activities are held for scouting, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and robotics, digital skills, future technology, and political empowerment.Other camps focus on game development, health and youth, intellectual property, vocational training and technical education, and economic empowerment events.Meanwhile, the daytime camps are set to see sports and physical activity activities, climate change events, "Rescue Arms," ??and youth, peace, and security camps in light of UN Resolution 2250.The agenda also features camps for political and party participation, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence and cybersecurity activities.The camps, which are part of a comprehensive national plan, are scheduled to continue until August 30, aimed to strengthen the Jordanian youth's value system, consolidate their culture of participation, develop their life and community skills, enhance their role as true partners in sustainable development to shape the future.