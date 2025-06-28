403
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Southern Philippines
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 in magnitude struck offshore on Saturday, east of Sarangani, in the southern Philippines' Davao Occidental province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The earthquake's epicenter was located 98 kilometers (60.8 miles) east of Sarangani Island, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The event, identified as tectonic in origin, was confirmed by local media, referencing Phivolcs.
In terms of impact, an Intensity V tremor was felt in Malungon, Sarangani, while areas like Kiamba in Sarangani and General Santos City in South Cotabato recorded weaker Intensity IV shocks.
There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and authorities have confirmed that no tsunami alert has been issued.
Earlier reports from local media mistakenly indicated a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, but Phivolcs has since clarified the correct magnitude.
This follows a 6.3 magnitude tremor that struck offshore on Tuesday. The Philippines, situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location in this tectonically active region.
