Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Anadolu Group Discuss Expansion Of Investment Projects

Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Anadolu Group Discuss Expansion Of Investment Projects
The discussion focused on the current status and progress of Anadolu Group's investment projects in Uzbekistan, with particular attention to their economic efficiency and social impact. Both sides noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation and initiating new joint projects in key sectors.
Deputy Minister Aliev emphasized Uzbekistan's commitment to strengthening partnerships with major international investors and expressed readiness to support the implementation of new initiatives by Anadolu Group.
In turn, Agaoglu confirmed the company's interest in deepening its presence in the Uzbek market and commended the favorable investment environment created by ongoing economic reforms.
The parties concurred to maintain ongoing discourse to guarantee
enduring outcomes and to investigate novel domains of synergistic
cooperation.
This collaboration is anticipated to synergistically enhance Uzbekistan's economic trajectory, catalyze supplementary foreign direct investment, and bolster the advancement of industrial capabilities.
Previously, Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached a consensus to formalize a conformity assessment cooperation agreement, strategically designed to enhance bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion in the forthcoming years.
