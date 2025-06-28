Diagramics Collaborates With Amazon Signage Team To Bring Interactive Digital Signage To High-End Retail Stores

Diagramics collaborates with Amazon Signage

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Diagramics Software Corporation is pleased to announce that it has started collaboration with the Amazon Signage team at InfoComm 2025.Diagramics intends to offer its cloud-hosted Content Management Software (CMS) as one of the CMS options on the new Amazon Signage Stick.This collaboration will provide customers with a cost-effective plug-and-play solution for their interactive digital signage needs, combining the ease of use of the Amazon Signage Stick with the advanced features and scalability of Diagramics Visual Automation platform.Diagramics, an ISV provider of custom integration and visualization solutions for corporate and enterprise customers in high education, defence, government, manufacturing and financial industries, has now shifted its attention to interactive digital signage.Leveraging its comprehensive expertise in integration with enterprise customers' backend CRM/ERP and IoT data, Diagramics is now using its Visual Automation Platform to bring retail customers' product inventories to digital signage screens.Diagramics CMS for Amazon Signage will allow high-end retailers to promote their products on any HDMI digital display or LED wall. It can also turn any screen into an interactive kiosk driven by the Amazon Stick remote control.To help retailers with integration of their product inventories and CRM/ ERP systems with Diagramics CMS, the company offers its new Managed Signage service. The service was launched at InfoComm 2025 and aimed at medium to large retail customers and system integrators.The Diagramics Managed Signage service is offering custom development, management and monitoring of the retail product catalog synchronization, general IT consulting, as well as help with interactive visual content creation and schedulingStarting in Q3/2025, Diagramics CMS and Managed Signage service for high-end retail will initially be available across Canada and the US for private preview.For more information, please contact:About InfoComm 2025InfoComm 2025, the largest exhibition and conference in North America for the pro AV industry, took place June 7-13 / 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. In 2025 the show attracted 30,998 attendees.About DiagramicsDiagramics is a Canadian ISV provider of integration, real-time remote monitoring, and advanced visualization solutions for corporate and enterprise customers.About Amazon SignageAmazon Signage is a cloud-based digital signage system that enables remote content management and scheduling across multiple digital displays.It uses the Amazon Signage Stick as the digital media player, which connects via HDMI to a screen, turning it into a digital display. The system allows for easy setup and management of multiple Signage Sticks through the Amazon Signage portal.Amazon Signage customers can quickly set up their display and connect to one of the numerous Content Management Software (CMS) provided by Amazon CMS partners.

