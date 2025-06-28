24 Jordanian Companies To Participate In New York Food Show-JEA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 28 (Petra) - 24 Jordanian companies specializing in the food industry are scheduled to begin their participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 on Sunday in New York City.According to a statement issued Saturday by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), which is organizing the Kingdom's, the show is "one of the key international" food and beverage events in North America, due to the "wide" participation of exhibitors, buyers, and visitors from across the world.IEA Chairman, Senator Ahmed Khudari, said Jordan's presence in the three-day event is the association's 16th consecutive participation in this global show.Khudari added that the Jordanian pavilion will showcase a range of "high-quality" food products, mainly oriental desserts, spices, coffee, chocolate, canned Middle Eastern foods, and various soft beverages.Khudari noted the participation is part of the association's plans and programs to support and enable the Kingdom's industry to enter new markets and keep pace with the latest developments in this field, which contributes to the continued development and growth of Jordan's food industry.On its significance, he said the show constitutes an "important strategic" platform for Jordanian companies to showcase their products to a global audience and connect with major importers and distributors from various markets.Khudari added that this vision would contribute to enhancing "competitiveness" of Jordanian products and increasing their export opportunities.The event, he stated, is witnessing the participation of approximately 2,400 international exhibitors from 50 countries, presenting their products in more than 40 food categories.Khudari said the U.S. is "one of the strongest" destination markets in terms of purchasing power and a "promising" market for national exports, adding that multiple national products have the opportunity to enter the market and meet its needs, as the two countries signed a free trade agreement.Jordan has signed free trade agreement with the United States in 2000 and entered into force in 2010, aimed to strengthen ties of friendship and economic, commercial, and investment cooperation.According to official data, Jordan's exports to the United States last year amounted to JD 2.208 billion, marking a 13 percent increase compared to 2023.For his part, JEA Director General, Halim Abu Rahma, noted the Jordanian pavilion at the show since 2008 represents a "step" to enhance awareness of Jordanian products and network with major retailers and specialty food stores in the United States.