More Families Set To Return To Azerbaijan's Liberated Villages

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ A handful of extra villages in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are set to roll out the welcome mat for returning residents as part of the country's ongoing resettlement push, Trend reports.

The State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons has launched preparations for the next phase of relocations. As part of the operation, 40 people will return to Lachin city, 193 to Zilanli village and 190 to Mahruzlu village in Gubadli district, 98 to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district, 116 to Umudlu village in Tartar district, and 50 to Khojavend village in Khojavend district.

The committee has contracted 166 Global Logistics Limited Liability Company (LLC) to handle the transportation of residents back to their ancestral homes. Under the agreement, the company has been allocated a payment of 638,875 manat ($375,808).

