War Update: 153 Clashes Along Frontline, Heaviest Battles In Pokrovsk Axis

Yesterday, the Russians launched four missile strikes and 57 air raids, using 12 missiles and dropping 111 guided aerial bombs, reads the morning update.

Also, the Russians launched 3,633 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,623 artillery attacks, including 54 rocket volleys.

Russian airstrikes targeted Okhrymivka, Dovhenke in Kharkiv region; Poltavka, Myrnohrad, Popiv Yar, Pokrovsk, Horikhove in Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Kamianske and Luhove in Zaporizhia region.

Ukraine's aviation, missile and artillery units hit 14 enemy manpower and equipment clusters, two command posts, an air defense system, and 10 artillery systems.

Ukraine's forces are holding back the Russians in the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions where over the past day the enemy launched 12 airstrikes involving 22 glide bombs and carried out 341 artillery attacks, of which three were involved multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 assaults in the area

In the South-Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians seven times attacked Ukraine's positions in the areas of Vovchansk, Fiholivka and toward Petro-Ivanivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, five Russian attacks were recorded. The Ukrainians held back enemy assaults in the areas of Pishchane, Kindrashivka, and toward Novoplatonivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to wedge into Ukraine's defense lines in the areas of Lypove, Shykivka, Novoserhiivka, Ridkodub, Torske, and toward Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, and Novyi Mir.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back two enemy attacks near Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five clashes were recorded near Markove, Predtechyne, and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 17 attacks – toward Yablunivka, Diliivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, near Shcherbinivka and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine repelled 56 assault attempts near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, and toward Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians went for 19 attacks in the areas of Shevchenko, Fedorivka and toward Zaporizhzhia, Myrne, Perestroika, Yalta, and Komar.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy ran no offensive missions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders made three attempts to advance near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovia direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs were spotted of enemy offensive groups being formed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war casualty toll since the large-scale invasion has been estimated at 1,017,720, including another thousand killed or wounded in action in the past day alone.