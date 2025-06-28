403
France Bans Smoking In Public Places Starting Sunday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, June 28 (KUNA) -- The French government announced a smoking ban in several public places starting Sunday, pursuant to a decree published in the official gazette on Saturday, with the aim of protecting children from secondhand smoke.
BFM TV reported that the new ban includes beaches, public parks, bus stops, as well as the vicinity of schools, libraries, swimming pools, and sports facilities.
The decree added that cafأ© and restaurant terraces are exempt from this ban.
Health Minister Catherine Vautrin had previously stated that this decision is a further step toward a tobacco-free society.
The decree did not include an explicit mention of a fine or e-cigarettes.
The Ministry of Health had indicated that the first phase of implementation would focus on education and raising awareness. (end)
