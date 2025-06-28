Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-712 June 28 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Karunya Lottery Results KR-712 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-712 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-712 on June 28:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
TBA
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
TBA
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
TBA
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
TBA
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
TBA
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
TBA
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
TBA
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
