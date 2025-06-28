Kolkata Law Student 'Gang-Rape': College Security Guard Held 4Th Arrest In Case So Far

Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested the guard of the South Calcutta Law College, where a female student was allegedly gang-raped police said,“Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee (55) has also been arrested in the case.” A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday.

Earlier, the police had arrested three accused within 24 hours. The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the ACJM of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for a proper investigation into the case.

NCW takes suo motu cognisance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the incident. Taking immediate notice, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed deep concern and wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, urging a time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In her letter, Rahatkar demanded full medical, psychological, and legal support for the survivor and requested that authorities ensure compensation is provided under Section 396 of the BNSS.

Kolkata law student 'gang-rape' triggers political row

Meanwhile, the alleged gangrape has triggered a political row between the leaders of the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's immediate resignation on Saturday, over the alleged Kolkata gang rape case.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said,“This incident reveals the character of TMC, their thoughts towards women. I demand the immediate resignation of Mamata Banerjee as the CM of West Bengal. Under her rule, no one is safe.”

He added that the atrocities against women are increasing in the state and blamed CM Banerjee for it.

"This is not about a marriage proposal. I think this was quite pre-planned...It is very shameful for our state, for every citizen of Bengal - the way criminal activity, especially atrocities on women, is increasing day by day, I don't have any words...Everywhere you will see brutality towards women. I always think that the deteriorating culture of Bengal is only due to the irresponsible behaviour of the Bengal CM," he told ANI.

Launching a scathing attack, Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee loosely addresses such incidents, which encourages criminals as they feel safe under her regime.

He said, "Whenever any kind of attack happens on women, her comment is very loosely addressed, encouraging criminals to repeat the thing. Criminals even feel safe under her regime. So, this is the outcome that the party in power, the accused person and the other students are giving threats to the girl that her parents will be arrested, her boyfriend may be killed. Such threats may be given by a person who knows what power he holds."