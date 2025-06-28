Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE's NCM Records 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Southern Philippines

2025-06-28 04:16:13
A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines early Saturday morning, June 28, with tremors also recorded by seismic stations in the UAE. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in the Philippines at 3.07am UAE time.

However, in the Philippines, authorities confirmed the tremor as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck off the coast of Davao Occidental at 7.07am local time. The quake prompted residents to evacuate homes as tremors were felt across several provinces.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially measured the quake at magnitude 6.9 but later downgraded it to 6.1. The epicentre was located 85km southeast of Sarangani town, with a depth of 79 km. The quake was tectonic in nature.

Phivolcs noted that aftershocks are anticipated, though no significant structural damage is expected. A magnitude 5.5 aftershock was recorded in the same area 7.41am (3.41am UAE time).

Despite the intensity of the tremors, Phivolcs confirmed that there is no tsunami threat linked to the seismic activity.

Below are the areas that reported the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity V (Strong):

  • Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong):

  • Kiamba, Alabel, Malapatan, Sarangani

  • Glan, Sarangani

Intensity III (Weak):

  • Magsaysay, Davao City and Matanao, Davao del Sur

  • Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

  • Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

  • Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

  • Maasim, Glan, Maitum, Sarangani

  • T'Boli, Suralla, Banga and Koronadal City, South Cotabato

  • Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II (Slightly Felt):

  • San Fernando, Bukidnon

  • Balingasag, Misamis Oriental

  • Norala and Santo Nino, South Cotabato

  • President Quirino, Esperanza, Columbio and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

  • Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible):

  • Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte

  • Kalilangan, Bukidnon

  • Carmen, Banisilan, Cotabato

  • Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

  • Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Meanwhile, these areas had the following reported intensities:

Intensity V (Strong)

  • Glan and Malungon, Saragani

  • Pantukan, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)

  • Alabel, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani

  • General Santos City

  • Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato

  • Davao City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur

  • Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

  • Monkayo, Davao de Oro

Intensity III (Weak)

  • Maasim and Maitum, Sarangani

  • Banga, Tampakan, Surallah and Polomolok, South Cotabato

  • Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

  • Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur

Intensity II (Slightly Felt)

  • Tantangan, Norala and Santo Niño, South Cotabato

Phivolcs said it is continuing to monitor the affected areas.

