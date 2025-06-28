UAE's NCM Records 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Southern Philippines

A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines early Saturday morning, June 28, with tremors also recorded by seismic stations in the UAE. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in the Philippines at 3.07am UAE time.

However, in the Philippines, authorities confirmed the tremor as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck off the coast of Davao Occidental at 7.07am local time. The quake prompted residents to evacuate homes as tremors were felt across several provinces.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially measured the quake at magnitude 6.9 but later downgraded it to 6.1. The epicentre was located 85km southeast of Sarangani town, with a depth of 79 km. The quake was tectonic in nature.

Phivolcs noted that aftershocks are anticipated, though no significant structural damage is expected. A magnitude 5.5 aftershock was recorded in the same area 7.41am (3.41am UAE time).

Despite the intensity of the tremors, Phivolcs confirmed that there is no tsunami threat linked to the seismic activity.

Below are the areas that reported the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity V (Strong):

Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong):



Kiamba, Alabel, Malapatan, Sarangani Glan, Sarangani

Intensity III (Weak):



Magsaysay, Davao City and Matanao, Davao del Sur

Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Maasim, Glan, Maitum, Sarangani

T'Boli, Suralla, Banga and Koronadal City, South Cotabato Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II (Slightly Felt):



San Fernando, Bukidnon

Balingasag, Misamis Oriental

Norala and Santo Nino, South Cotabato

President Quirino, Esperanza, Columbio and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible):



Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte

Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Carmen, Banisilan, Cotabato

Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Isulan, Sultan Kudarat Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Meanwhile, these areas had the following reported intensities:

Intensity V (Strong)



Glan and Malungon, Saragani Pantukan, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)



Alabel, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani

General Santos City

Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Davao City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur

Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental Monkayo, Davao de Oro

Intensity III (Weak)



Maasim and Maitum, Sarangani

Banga, Tampakan, Surallah and Polomolok, South Cotabato

Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur

Intensity II (Slightly Felt)

Tantangan, Norala and Santo Niño, South Cotabato

Phivolcs said it is continuing to monitor the affected areas.