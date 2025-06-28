UAE's NCM Records 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Southern Philippines
A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines early Saturday morning, June 28, with tremors also recorded by seismic stations in the UAE. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in the Philippines at 3.07am UAE time.
However, in the Philippines, authorities confirmed the tremor as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck off the coast of Davao Occidental at 7.07am local time. The quake prompted residents to evacuate homes as tremors were felt across several provinces.Recommended For You
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially measured the quake at magnitude 6.9 but later downgraded it to 6.1. The epicentre was located 85km southeast of Sarangani town, with a depth of 79 km. The quake was tectonic in nature.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Phivolcs noted that aftershocks are anticipated, though no significant structural damage is expected. A magnitude 5.5 aftershock was recorded in the same area 7.41am (3.41am UAE time).
Despite the intensity of the tremors, Phivolcs confirmed that there is no tsunami threat linked to the seismic activity.
Below are the areas that reported the following instrumental intensities:
Intensity V (Strong):
- Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity IV (Moderately Strong):
- Kiamba, Alabel, Malapatan, Sarangani
Glan, Sarangani
Intensity III (Weak):
- Magsaysay, Davao City and Matanao, Davao del Sur
Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental Maasim, Glan, Maitum, Sarangani
T'Boli, Suralla, Banga and Koronadal City, South Cotabato Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity II (Slightly Felt):
- San Fernando, Bukidnon
Balingasag, Misamis Oriental Norala and Santo Nino, South Cotabato
President Quirino, Esperanza, Columbio and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat Bislig City, Surigao del Sur
Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible):
- Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte
Kalilangan, Bukidnon Carmen, Banisilan, Cotabato
Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
Meanwhile, these areas had the following reported intensities:
Intensity V (Strong)
- Glan and Malungon, Saragani
Pantukan, Davao de Oro
Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)
- Alabel, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani
General Santos City Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Davao City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
Monkayo, Davao de Oro
Intensity III (Weak)
- Maasim and Maitum, Sarangani
Banga, Tampakan, Surallah and Polomolok, South Cotabato Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur
Intensity II (Slightly Felt)
- Tantangan, Norala and Santo Niño, South Cotabato
Phivolcs said it is continuing to monitor the affected areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment