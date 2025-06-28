IWC Schaffhausen Unveils 2 New Big Pilot's Watches Inspired By 'The Little Prince'
The tourbillon is the most ethereal of complications. It wraps time in drama, sheathing the escapement in a rotating cage that completes a delicate pirouette once every minute. Originally conceived to counteract gravity's pull on the regulating organ, it has since transcended its technical mandate, becoming both a feat of mechanical ingenuity and a spectacle of motion. It suspends time, freezes it mid-breath, and sends it floating across nothingness. In that spinning cage, timekeeping becomes a mesmerising performance – a dance of time against time itself.
And it is this very spirit of suspension and weightless wonder that IWC Schaffhausen captures in its latest duo of celestial tributes to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's fable, The Little Prince - an enduring tale of wonder, love, and the invisible truths that matter most. The Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar Tourbillon Le Petit Prince and the Big Pilot's Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince are lyrical time machines, imbued with literary soul and powered by some of the most sophisticated mechanical movements IWC has ever created.Recommended For You
Let's begin with the more commanding of the duo - the 46.5mm Perpetual Calendar Tourbillon. Cloaked in a deep, almost galactic blue ceramic - a first for a Le Petit Prince edition - the case is anchored by flashes of 18-carat gold at the crown and case back. The contrast is deliberate: regal gold against the stillness of night-sky blue, a prelude to the performance within.
This limited edition of 100 pieces doesn't just carry two high complications - it elevates them. At 12 o'clock, the flying minute tourbillon - a feat of engineering assembled from 82 parts yet weighing less than a gram - floats like a delicate dancer. Below, an unusually emotive perpetual calendar unfolds its quiet drama. Instead of a conventional moon phase, we're gifted an image of the Little Prince on his asteroid - a detail as poignant as it is whimsical. It's a love letter to childhood nostalgia, rendered in gears and wheels.
The movement driving this spectacle, the 51950 calibre, is a mechanical saga - 447 components beating in synchrony, crowned by a rotor shaped like the Little Prince himself, poised on his tiny planet amid a field of wild baobabs. Even the power reserve of seven days feels like a generous indulgence, as if the watch itself understands that good stories must never be hurried.
Its companion, the 43mm Tourbillon in platinum, is a masterclass in restraint and refinement. Smaller in stature but no less commanding, its cool brilliance is perfectly matched to the blue sunray dial and luminous rhodium-plated markers. The tourbillon sits at 6 o'clock, turning softly like an unspoken thought drifting towards expression. The proprietary Diamond Shell coating within the 82905 calibre allows energy to flow like a well-told tale - frictionless and effortless - delivering an 80-hour power reserve. This watch is quiet confidence incarnate. The platinum sings in a register only connoisseurs hear. And through the transparent case back, the familiar figure of the Little Prince reappears as ornament and spirit.
In these two new Big Pilots, IWC beautifully channels nostalgia, memory, and technical virtuosity into wearable prose. More than tributes to The Little Prince, these watches feel like quiet arguments with its most famous line -that what is essential is invisible to the eye. Because here, in the spinning stillness of a tourbillon, the truly essential is visible, pulsing at 28,800 vibrations per hour.
