From Grandstand To Every Person: Sting® Makes F1® Dream A Reality For Fans

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India In a bold move that fuses cinema, culture, and adrenaline, Sting® Energy, PepsiCo India's high-voltage energy drink, has dialled up its '#F1SoundsLikeSting' challenge – offering fans a golden opportunity to win an unforgettable Formula 1® experience at one of the most iconic races of the season.

This season, the Sound of Sting® isn't just heard, it leaves an impact! And it might just take you to the racetrack of your dreams

The contest kicked off with a post on the @sting_india Instagram handle, inviting fans to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The challenge? Spot the iconic“Stinggg” sound wherever it's heard-whether in across digital platforms, or in ads and share it for a chance to win F1 Grand Prix tickets. This unexpected sonic moment is set to spark a nationwide hunt, transforming Sting® from just an energy drink into a cultural signal, a fandom trigger, and a sound that refuses to go unheard.

Ankit Agarwal, Director, Energy at PepsiCo India said,“With this extension, we've doubled down on the 'Sound of Sting' campaign by turning a cultural moment into a platform for deeper brand engagement. Our association with Formula 1 allows us to amplify Sting's high-energy persona through sound – a powerful, ownable brand asset. This campaign reflects our strategic shift toward immersive, experience-led marketing that resonates with India's youth and keeps Sting at the heart of culture, conversation, and disruption.”

The contest marks the next chapter in Sting's high-decibel, youth-first Sound of Sting® campaign, which went viral earlier and revealed the brand as the official energy drink partner of Formula 1 . By placing sound at the centre of its storytelling, Sting® isn't just riding cultural moments, it's amplifying them.

From June 27 to July 13, fans across India can participate by identifying where they hear the“Stinggg” sound. A few lucky winners will be selected for an adrenaline-fueled F1 Grand Prix experience. Prizes* will be awarded by the end of August 2025. *T&Cs apply .

For more details on how to participate, fans can visit the official @sting_india Instagram page.

So, turn up the volume, follow the buzz, and let the“Stinggg” lead you to the ultimate F1® experience.

Because this season, if fans can hear it – they just might live it.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.