Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Arrested Over Forced Marriage Of Minor Girl In Helmand

2 Arrested Over Forced Marriage Of Minor Girl In Helmand


2025-06-28 04:00:50
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been arrested in southern Helmand province in connection with the forced marriage of a seven-year-old girl to a 45-year-old man in exchange for money, an official said on Saturday.

Saif
    Islam Khyber, spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, wrote on his X that the young girl had been married off by her father to a 45-year-old man for a sum of money.

    He said:“Officials from the Department for the Promotion of Virtue in Helmand said they received a report about the incident. Following an investigation, both the man and the girl's father were immediately arrested.”

    According to Khyber, the girl had already been handed over to the man, but the act was halted after the department intervened.

    Both detainees have been referred to the court for a Sharia-based ruling, he added.

    kk/sa

MENAFN28062025000174011037ID1109734995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search