Brazilian Real Strengthens As Fiscal Jitters Ease And Inflation Cools
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real closed Friday at 5.478 per US dollar, marking a 1.39% gain from the previous day and reversing earlier losses.
This movement came as official data and central bank actions reassured investors after a volatile week.
The real's appreciation followed a period of fiscal anxiety triggered by Congress overturning a presidential decree to raise the IOF tax, which threatened to widen Brazil's fiscal deficit.
The government's decision to challenge this move in the Supreme Court offered some relief to markets, reducing fears of further fiscal slippage.
Brazil's central bank played a pivotal role in steadying the currency. Policymakers raised the Selic rate to 15%, the highest since 2006, during their June meeting.
They cited persistent inflation above the target band and robust economic activity as key reasons.
The central bank signaled it would keep rates elevated for an extended period, which supported the real by attracting yield-seeking investors.
Panelists from major banks expect the Selic to remain at this level into early 2026, with a rate-cutting cycle only possible if inflation expectations improve.
Brazilian Real Strengthens as Fiscal Jitters Ease and Inflation Cools
Recent inflation data provided an additional boost for the real. The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose just 0.26% in mid-June, below market forecasts and down from the previous month.
Annual inflation slowed to 5.27%. Food and beverage prices fell for the first time in ten months, while housing costs edged higher due to electricity prices.
This moderation in inflation eased pressure on the central bank to tighten further and reassured investors about the inflation outlook.
Technical analysis of the USD/BRL charts confirms the real's recent strength. On the daily chart, the pair trades below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting a clear downtrend since April.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 37, indicating the market is approaching oversold territory but not yet at extreme levels.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains negative, though the histogram shows the pace of decline may be slowing. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, signaling reduced volatility after the recent selloff.
The four-hour chart shows similar dynamics. The price remains below key moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud, reinforcing the bearish bias for the dollar against the real.
Support stands near 5.45, with resistance at 5.51. The MACD is negative, and the RSI hovers around 38, suggesting persistent downward momentum.
In global markets, the US dollar index rose modestly, but the real outperformed most emerging market peers.
The number of long positions on the ICE US Dollar Index fell 17% year-on-year, reflecting waning bullishness on the greenback.
In summary, the Brazilian real's gains reflect a combination of easing fiscal fears, a hawkish central bank, and cooling inflation.
Technical indicators point to continued strength, though the market remains sensitive to political developments and global risk sentiment.
CommentsNo comment