Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Iran, US Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday emphasized the importance of reaching an accord between Iran and the United States, stating that both nations demonstrate a readiness to enter into talks after a spell of aerial assaults and growing hostilities.
During a televised interview, Fidan addressed contemporary geopolitical developments, noting that a planned encounter had occurred between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump during a NATO gathering in The Hague.
He indicated that regional challenges, especially those involving the Gaza Strip, the Russia–Ukraine war, and Iran, were on the agenda, describing the meeting as highly productive and positively received.
Fidan also remarked that European heads of state had acknowledged Trump's point regarding the inadequate military investment by NATO allies. A mutual understanding was achieved among member nations to boost military budgets to 5 percent over the next decade.
This would include 3.5 percent dedicated to traditional defense needs and up to 1.5 percent for digital defense, essential infrastructure, and industry strengthening.
When questioned about the upcoming NATO summit to be hosted in Türkiye next year, Fidan pointed out that the last summit held there was in 2004.
“Now it's 2026, and as you know, we applied last year and were accepted to host it in Istanbul. Our president is currently considering and consulting on whether it will be Istanbul or Ankara. There are currently two separate opinions on this matter. He (Erdogan) will make the decision.”
Discussing the escalation stemming from Israeli military actions against Iran, Fidan stated, “As you know, we are both closely following and involved in all developments in the region. Most of the time as mediators. Because it is in our interest and in the interest of our region that wars do not break out and that existing ones come to an end.”
