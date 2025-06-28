MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2025) - TaxHub, a leading tax technology and education company founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Dioguardi-Fields, is revolutionizing the tax industry with the launch of its Empire Builder Program. This new program enables aspiring tax professionals and entrepreneurs to create their own branded tax software, further solidifying TaxHub's commitment to providing comprehensive support to individuals looking to build and scale their own tax businesses.







TaxHub Launches Empire Builder Program, Empowering Entrepreneurs to Launch Their Own Branded Tax Software

TaxHub's Empire Builder Program is the first of its kind, offering a unique opportunity for tax professionals to not only offer tax preparation services but also create and own their own software brands in the competitive tax industry. Through this program, participants will gain access to white-labeled software, mentorship, and all the tools needed to develop a successful tax software business under their own brand.

TaxHub's Empire Builder Program is part of a larger movement to transform the way people enter and thrive in the tax business. The program is designed to help individuals who are not just interested in tax preparation but in creating their own tech-driven businesses. Aspiring entrepreneurs are provided with the tools, resources, and mentorship to bring their own tax software brands to life, establishing themselves as leaders in the industry.

Beyond Tax Prep: The Path to Creating a Software Brand

Unlike traditional tax service companies, TaxHub focuses on building scalable businesses that go beyond the seasonal nature of tax preparation. With the Empire Builder Program, participants can launch year-round operations, including the development of tax software that aligns with their business goals and values. This shift toward tech entrepreneurship helps tax professionals diversify their income streams and create lasting value.

"TaxHub isn't just teaching people how to file taxes; we're showing them how to scale a tax business into something much bigger-an entire brand, complete with its own software platform," says Dioguardi-Fields. "The future of the tax industry isn't just about providing services; it's about providing ownership opportunities, and that's exactly what we're doing with this program."

Empowering Underserved Communities: A Commitment to Generational Wealth

One of the core missions of TaxHub is to provide ownership opportunities, particularly to women, minorities, and underserved communities. Dioguardi-Fields has long been committed to creating pathways to financial independence through tax entrepreneurship. "I built TaxHub to make sure that anyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed in the tax industry," she says. "This is about more than taxes; it's about creating generational wealth through ownership."

Through its innovative approach, TaxHub is not just offering a side hustle; it's providing individuals with the opportunity to create long-term businesses that generate steady income throughout the year. With a focus on empowering its partners, the company is fostering a new wave of tech-driven tax professionals who are ready to shape the future of the industry.

TaxHub's Empire Builder Program is now accepting applications for new partners. Entrepreneurs interested in taking part in the program can visit TaxHub Solution for more information and to apply.

About TaxHub

TaxHub is a technology-driven company that empowers aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their own tax businesses, even with no prior experience. Founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Dioguardi-Fields, TaxHub offers comprehensive support, including mentorship, white-labeled tax software, and a mobile app to ensure the success of its partners. Through its partnership programs-Launch, Empire Builder, and Elite-TaxHub is reshaping the future of tax entrepreneurship and helping individuals build businesses that generate long-term wealth. Learn more at .

SOURCE: Plentisoft