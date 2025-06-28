Prada Admits Being Inspired By Kolhapuri Chappals, Recognises The Cultural Significance Of India's Craftsmanship
Prada's Lorenzo Bertelli, in a letter to Maharashtra's trade body, expressed respect for the cultural value of such craftsmanship. The letter came after protests over the sandals shown in Prada's 2026 Spring-Summer men's fashion show.
“We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage,” PTI quoted Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, as stating in a letter to Gandhi.
“We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship,” Bertelli added.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
