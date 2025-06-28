Prada Admits Being Inspired By Kolhapuri Chappals, Recognises The Cultural Significance Of India's Craftsmanship

MENAFN - Live Mint) After facing backlash for showing sandals like Kolhapuri chappals, Italian brand Prada has admitted it was inspired by Indian handmade footwear. Lalit Gandhi, the president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, earlier raised concern about the issue.

Prada's Lorenzo Bertelli, in a letter to Maharashtra's trade body, expressed respect for the cultural value of such craftsmanship. The letter came after protests over the sandals shown in Prada's 2026 Spring-Summer men's fashion show.

“We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage,” PTI quoted Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, as stating in a letter to Gandhi.

“We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship,” Bertelli added.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)