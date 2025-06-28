Vastu Mirror Placement: Attract Wealth And Positive Energy To Your Home

Vastu Shastra has specific rules for placing mirrors in your home. Proper placement is believed to attract wealth, harmony, happiness, growth, and positive energy.

East and North Directions: According to Vastu, placing mirrors in the east or north directions is very auspicious. Mirrors placed in these directions attract positive energy and bring wealth and prosperity to the home. Since the sun rises in the east, the east direction is considered most suitable for mirrors. The north direction is the direction of Kubera, the god of wealth, so placing mirrors here also attracts wealth. It is best to mount mirrors on the wall in these directions, not directly opposite doors.

Be very careful when placing mirrors in the bedroom. The mirror should not reflect the bed. That is, your image should not be visible in the mirror while you are sleeping. This is believed to disturb sleep and mental peace. In particular, Vastu says that reflecting the husband-wife bed can cause cracks in the relationship or create misunderstandings. If there are mirrors in the bedroom, you can cover them with a cloth while sleeping, or if the mirrors cannot be moved, place them in a different direction, not directly opposite the bed. Make sure the dressing table mirrors do not reflect the bed. Avoid placing mirrors in the northeast direction of the room, as this will block the flow of positive energy in the bedroom.

Avoid placing mirrors outside the main entrance of the house. This is believed to send back the positive energy entering the house. At the same time, you can place a mirror inside the entrance, but not directly opposite, on one side, to attract positive energy as soon as you enter the house. For example, it is good to place a mirror on the right or left wall inside the entrance. This will multiply the good vibrations entering the house and increase the peace and happiness of the house.

Mirrors in the dining room: It is very good to place mirrors in the dining room. Vastu Shastra says that this will multiply the amount of food and the wealth in the house. If there is a mirror reflecting the dining table, it will ensure that there is no shortage of food in the house. Placing the mirror so that it is visible from where the guests sit will enhance the beauty and positive vibrations of the room. Large mirrors will make the dining room look spacious.

Do not place mirrors directly opposite the bathroom door. This will increase negative energy. The negative energy in the bathroom is likely to be reflected in the mirror and spread throughout the room. If possible, mirrors can be placed on the west or south walls of the bathroom. It is also good that the size of the mirror is not too large. When not in use, it is good to close the door or hide the mirror.

Mirrors in the study room: Placing mirrors in the study room can cause distractions. So, make sure there is no mirror directly opposite the study table. If necessary, it can be placed on another wall of the room, but it should not distract you while studying. Generally, it is good to avoid mirrors in the study room.

Never keep broken, cracked or dull mirrors in the house. It is believed to attract negative energy into the house and bring bad luck. Such mirrors will spoil the prosperity of the house. Such mirrors should be removed immediately. Mirrors should always be clean and shiny. Dusty or dirty mirrors attract negative energy.

Mirror size and shape: Large mirrors attract more positive energy. Square or rectangular mirrors are better than round or oval mirrors according to Vastu. It is good to avoid mirrors with sharp edges. Mirrors should be at a certain height from the floor, usually at a height that fully reflects your head, with some space above your head.

Make sure the scenes reflected in the mirror are beautiful and positive. For example, it is very good if the mirror reflects a flower garden or a beautiful painting. Mirrors are used to increase the light and size of the room. Therefore, placing mirrors in such a way that they reflect beautiful scenes will create freshness and positive vibrations in the house. Avoid having mirrors reflect the trash can or negative aspects.

Since the north direction is the direction suitable for Kubera, the god of wealth, placing mirrors in this direction will increase the flow of money. It is believed that placing a mirror near the room where the safe is located or in such a way that it reflects the safe will multiply wealth.

By following these Vastu tips and placing mirrors in your home, you can attract positive energy and gain happiness, peace, and wealth in your home. Remember that this is a belief that has been followed for generations.

