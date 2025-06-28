Here's Everything You Need To Know About Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi

Shefali Jariwala's passing shocked the entertainment industry and her fans. At 42, she left behind her husband, Parag Tyagi. Learn about Parag Tyagi's life and career

Shefali Jariwala was married twice. Her first marriage was to musician Harmeet Singh in 2004, which ended in divorce in 2009. Five years later, in 2014, Shefali married Parag Tyagi.

Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, is an actor known for his work in TV shows and films. He has been working in the entertainment industry for 17 years.Parag Tyagi's film debut was in 'A Wednesday' (2008), starring Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, where he played Akash Durai.Parag Tyagi acted in films like 'Sarkar 3', 'Agnyaathavaasi', 'Venky Mama', 'Ruler', 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.Parag Tyagi debuted on TV with 'Pavitra Rishta' in 2009. He appeared in shows like 'Jodha Akbar', 'Kalash', 'Brahmarakshas', and more.