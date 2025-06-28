Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi


2025-06-28 01:07:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shefali Jariwala's passing shocked the entertainment industry and her fans. At 42, she left behind her husband, Parag Tyagi. Learn about Parag Tyagi's life and career

Shefali Jariwala was married twice. Her first marriage was to musician Harmeet Singh in 2004, which ended in divorce in 2009. Five years later, in 2014, Shefali married Parag Tyagi.

Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, is an actor known for his work in TV shows and films. He has been working in the entertainment industry for 17 years.Parag Tyagi's film debut was in 'A Wednesday' (2008), starring Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, where he played Akash Durai.Parag Tyagi acted in films like 'Sarkar 3', 'Agnyaathavaasi', 'Venky Mama', 'Ruler', 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.Parag Tyagi debuted on TV with 'Pavitra Rishta' in 2009. He appeared in shows like 'Jodha Akbar', 'Kalash', 'Brahmarakshas', and more.

MENAFN28062025007385015968ID1109734801

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search