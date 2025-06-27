Moody's Affirms Ecopetrol's Global And Standalone Credit Ratings

BOGOTA, Colombia, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC ) (the "Company" or "Ecopetrol") announces that the credit rating agency Moody's has affirmed the Company's global credit rating at Ba1 with a stable outlook. The agency also confirmed Ecopetrol's standalone rating at b1.

Moody's stated that the Ba1 global rating reflects Ecopetrol's position as Colombia's leading oil and gas producer, as well as its significant power transmission business in Colombia and other Latin American countries.

The aforementioned factors support a global rating that is three notches above the Company's standalone rating, including the backing of the Colombian government through the gradual phase-out of fuel subsidies, as well as the reduction in accounts receivable related to the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), both of which have contributed to strengthening the Company's liquidity.

Regarding the standalone rating, Moody's highlighted the strength and stability of the Company's cash flow, further supported by its power transmission subsidiary (ISA) and midstream affiliates, which together contributed 18% to EBITDA in 2024.

The report issued by the rating agency on June 27, 2025, announcing the rating affirmation, can be accessed in the link below:

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 19,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets

Carolina Tovar Aragón

Email: [email protected]

Head of Corporate Communications (Colombia)

Marcela Ulloa

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

