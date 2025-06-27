US Tightens Visa Rules In Pakistan, Wants THESE Applicants' Social Media Profiles Public

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore now require all F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa applicants to make their social media accounts public as part of improved vetting measures, ARY News reported. This move aligns with a recent policy put in place by the US Embassy in Delhi.

An internal US State Department cable dated June 18 directs consular officers to conduct more rigorous screening of visa applicants to identify individuals who may hold hostile attitudes toward the United States or its institutions.

(More to come)