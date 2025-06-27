Movie Suggestion: 7 Female Centric Horror Movies For Movie Night

If you're in the mood for something creepy, unsettling, and compelling for your next night in, women-led horror films are a breath of fresh air to the genre. They're not simply about jump scares-they plunge into the emotional, psychological, and even social horror women experience. If you're a fan of supernatural frights or psychological terror, these seven female-led horror films starring powerful women will have you both frightened and awed.

7 female centric horror movies for movie night:

1. Hereditary (2018)

Starring: Toni Collette

This contemporary horror masterpiece probes grief, trauma, and family curses through the unsettling eyes of a mother discovering sinister family secrets.

Why Watch: Toni Collette's performance is heart-stoppingly compelling, and the creeping horror will leave you unsettled long after.

2. The Babadook (2014)

Starring: Essie Davis

A widow fights her son's fear of an evil talebook monster-only to find it might actually exist. A metaphor for stifled grief and psychiatric illness.

Why Watch: Emotionally rich, psychologically chilling, and anchored by a subtle female turn.

3. Stree (2018)

Starring: Shraddha Kapoor

Melding horror and comedy, this Bollywood blockbuster is the story of a female ghost who kidnaps men during a festival. But little is known about her backstory.

Why Watch: A campy, feminist take on the horror genre with a dash of cultural spice and witty writing.

4. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Starring: Mia Farrow

A psychological horror staple in which a pregnant young woman's unborn child becomes the target of a terrifying conspiracy between her neighbors and husband.

Why Watch: It's a chilling slow-burn horror classic that plays off of control over women's bodies and autonomy.

5. Run (2020)

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen

A tense thriller about a wheelchair-bound teenager who starts to suspect her excessively doting mom of keeping a sinister secret.

Why Watch: Female-led suspense with claustrophobic overtones and twisty narrative.

6. Pari (2018)

Starring: Anushka Sharma

This Bollywood horror featuring demons taps into themes of trauma, love, and demonic heritage with a richly atmospheric and emotional focus.

Why Watch: A daring performance from Anushka Sharma in one of India's most uncensorious horror films.

7. Carrie (1976)

Starring: Sissy Spacek

Adapted from Stephen King's novel, this cult favorite is about a telekinetic teen girl bullied at school who takes dreadful vengeance on those who abused her.

Why Watch: A story of teenage fury, oppression, and power-painted in blood and terror.

Female-driven horror movies do not only provide frights-these touch on deeper anxieties, real lives, and emotional depth. Be it supernatural entities or psychological fright, these narratives put women in the lead-not as victimized victims, but as survivor, avenger, or anti-heroine. Get your friends, snacks, and blankets ready-this is a horror movie night you won't soon forget.