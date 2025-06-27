James Allen Releases Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions Of God With Focus On Spirit, Energy, And Time

MENAFN - GetNews) Author James Allen has released a new book titled Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions of God. This work examines how science and religion might connect when thinking about life, death, and the afterlife.

The book discusses how the concept of energy can help explain spiritual ideas. James refers to the scientific law that energy cannot be destroyed, only changed. He applies this to the human spirit, suggesting that life energy does not end at death but moves into another state or space. This idea is presented alongside familiar religious teachings, bridging faith and physics.

James also uses biblical stories to support his claims. He refers to accounts such as the resurrection of Jesus and other miracles, offering the view that these events may be related to actions across different dimensions. The idea is that higher dimensions may allow for abilities or outcomes that do not follow the rules of our known physical world.

The book discusses the Holy Spirit as a guiding presence that may work through these higher dimensions. James describes the Holy Spirit as a form of divine energy that helps people live according to spiritual values. He explains that this presence does not rely on physical form but communicates through thought, emotion, and personal conviction. Scripture is used throughout the book to support these ideas.

Near-death experiences are also discussed. James presents stories where individuals report feelings of peace, bright light, and a sense of being guided. These reports often include themes like meeting others, reviewing their lives, or being told it is not yet their time. James sees these events as possible examples of movement between dimensions.

The book also includes ideas about time. James suggests that time may not be a straight line but more like a sphere. He writes that from a higher-dimensional view, all points in time could exist at once. This view explains how God could exist outside of time as we understand it and still act within it.

James also references modern science, such as string theory and quantum mechanics, as possible tools for understanding these ideas. He explains that our limited senses may not be able to detect higher dimensions, but that does not mean they do not exist. The book encourages open thinking and careful consideration of both science and scripture.

James Allen is a dedicated Bible student and a U.S. Air Force Honor Graduate. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Land Use Development. The passing of his youngest son led him to explore Near-Death Experiences and examine how they relate to biblical teachings, which became the foundation for Die-Mentions: The 12 Dimensions of God. James has been married for 35 years and is the father of two sons and one daughter. He enjoys racquetball, horseback riding, and weightlifting in his free time.

