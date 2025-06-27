Lucintel Forecasts The Professional Service Robot Market In Australia Market Is Expected To Reach An Estimated $69.4 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GetNews)



According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the professional service robot market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, agriculture, healthcare, education, industrial & commercial, military & law, and entertainment markets. The professional service robot market is expected to reach an estimated $69.4 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 21.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing use of robots in healthcare, rising improvements in robotics technology, and the increasing utilization of these robots across various industries, such as healthcare, defense, agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in professional service robot market to 2031 by type (medical robots, field robots, defense & security robots, inspection & maintenance robots, entertainment robots, and dome.

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, the domestic robot segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, the industrial & commercial is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

