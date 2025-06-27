Orbán May Lose EU Voting Rights Ohryzko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“At present, the European Union has no formal mechanisms to override a single-member veto-its decision-making process remains bound by the principle of unanimity. This poses a significant challenge, one the EU now fully recognizes,” the diplomat said.

He noted that Hungary's stance-frequently at odds with the EU's collective position-could prompt Brussels to adopt informal but effective countermeasures.

“We may soon see the suspension of financial aid worth tens of billions of euros, without which Hungary cannot sustain itself for long. Another possible measure is restricting Hungary's voting rights. If that happens, Budapest's position will simply lose its weight-period,” he stressed.

announces results of Orbán's“referendum” on Ukraine's EU accessio

Ohryzko also pointed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's increasingly pro-Russian rhetoric, suggesting that a shift in Hungary's position on Ukraine is unlikely without a change in leadership, which could come after next year's elections.

According to the former Foreign Minister, Ukraine's EU accession talks have actually begun.

“Based on our information from Brussels, preparations for the negotiation process are already underway-it will proceed in parallel with Moldova, albeit informally. In my view, negotiations across all clusters will begin even before a formal political decision is made. Once the opportunity arises, they will simply be formalized retroactively,” the diplomat said.

Commenting on Kyiv's response to Hungary's actions, Ohryzko stressed that Ukraine's official stance should be significantly firmer

“For too long, we have shown a level of restraint that Hungary does not deserve,” Ohryzko stated, adding that its current prime minister openly aligns himself with pro-Moscow rhetoric.

He added that Ukraine has every right to publicly address Hungary's historical responsibility for its involvement in Nazi crimes committed on Ukrainian territory during World War II.

“We are fully entitled to raise these issues-not out of revenge, but in the name of historical memory and contemporary political accountability. All that's needed is the political will,” he concluded.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claims that 95% of respondents in the government's Voks-2025“national consultations” opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union.