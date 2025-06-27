TVI Pacific, Inc. Announces Results Of Its Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - TVI PACIFIC, INC. (TSXV: TVI) ("TVIP" or the "Company") announced that the shareholders have approved all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2025. The director-nominees listed in the Company's 2025 management information circular filed on SEDAR were elected as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes for Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Michael G. Regino 191,876,067 87.62% 27,110,322 12.38% Yolanda L. Coronel-Armenta 192,982,641 88.13% 26,003,748 11.87% Rex A. Camit 193,015,641 88.14% 25,970,748 11.86% Johnny C. Felizardo 193,051,891 88.16% 25,934,498 11.84% Eugene T. Mateo 193,051,891 88.16% 25,934,498 11.84%

The shareholders also voted in favor of the following: (a) appointment of Davidson and Company LLP as the external auditor of TVIP until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's directors, for which 99.30% of the votes cast supported the appointment of the auditors; and, (b) ratifying and confirming the Company's existing stock option plan, for which 88.11% of the votes cast approved the same.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines, one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world. TVIP maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation. Through TVIRD, TVIP has ownership in TVIRD's 100%-owned Balabag gold/silver mine, a currently producing mine, and is focused on ramping-up to commercial production at TVIRD's recently restarted 100%-owned Siana gold mine. TVIRD also has in its portfolio of projects its 100%-owned Mapawa project (gold), a 60% indirect interest in the Mabilo project (a copper-gold-iron skarn deposit that offers potential for multi-metal products, namely copper, gold and silver, with by-products magnetite and pyrite), and a 60% interest in Agata Mining Ventures Inc. (nickel/iron DSO mine).

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this News Release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identiíed by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this News Release are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company and, in certain cases, information supplied by third parties as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

For more information, please contact:

Love D. Manigsaca

Chief Finance Officer

Email: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: TVI Pacific Inc.