Bayridge Resources Corp. Reports Voting Results From Annual General And Special Meeting
Election of Directors
Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Satvir Dhillon, Gurcharn Deol, Trevor Nawalkowski, and Brijender Jassal, were re-elected.
Appointment of Auditor
Davidson & Company LLP was appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Company's proposed omnibus equity incentive plan to replace the Company's current stock options plan.
About Bayridge Resources Corp.
Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested. The 11,142 ha Constellation project is located 60 km south of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge in an area of significant exploration activity for basement hosted uranium. Historic airborne radiometric, electromagnetic, and magnetic surveys identified electromagnetic conductors associated with magnetic lows.
For more information, please contact:
Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ...
Tel: 604-484-3031
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Bayridge Resources Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment