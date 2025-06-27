Anantnag Court Rejects Bail Of Accused In Tourist Rape Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A Court in Anantnag on Friday turned down bail plea of a youth accused of raping an elderly tourist from Maharashtra during her stay in a hotel in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir earlier this year.

“I do not find any of the ground pleaded in the application and arguments advanced by the counsel for the accused to influence the judicial conscious of this court to describe the incarceration of the accused as legally unsustainable and unwarranted at this stage of the investigation, which is even yet to culminate into a charge sheet,” Principal Sessions Judge Anantnag, Tahir Khurshid Raina, said while rejecting the bail plea filed by the accused, Zubair Ahmad of Pahalgam.

The accused had contended that he had been falsely implicated in the case and alleged that investigation was not being conducted in a“fair and just manner”.

“Before parting, this court wishes to put on record its remarks on this unfortunate incident, as the society speaks through the judge. The alleged incident is highly unfortunate, condemnable by all possible words , and ought to have jolted the conscious of this society which claims its moorings to be based on rich ethical values and culture but now stands shaken to the hilt,” the court said, adding,“A revered guest, who was a senior lady was on her visit this land of saints and seers, was treated so shabbily and shockingly that for all times to come, she will have remorse over the choice of place she made to spend a period of her old age days with her children.”

It is not an isolated act to be ignored, but a reflection of a highest degree of depravity and sick mentality prevailing in the society which must bow its head down in shame and invites a serious introspection as to what it stood for, and how that has now collapsed, the court noted.

“This court, which every day witnesses the reflection of the probity level of this society, express its concern that it is hopelessly getting eroded on various fronts,” the court said, adding,“No sooner the sheet-anchors, conscious keepers, watch dogs, and philanthropists of this society will rise to the occasion to check what is going wrong on the moral front of the society, the better will be for saving the Kashmir as the paradise on earth in its true sense.”

Mere meadows, mountains, lush green fields, forests, springs, rivers, rivulets and gardens will not come to the rescue of Kashmir as a desired tourist destination, the court added.

The court started the bail rejection order with a beautiful Urdu couplet that captures the rich hospitality of Kashmir goes like this:“Rastey mein Sanghrazno ne diya Pani Mujay. Zarra Zarra hai meray Kashmir Ka Mehman Nawaz (Enroute, pebbles offered me water. Every particle of my Kashmir is a cradle of hospitality.”)

“Notwithstanding the picturesque, serene and eye catching beauty of the valley of Kashmir, it's rich cultural values combined with a blend of hospitality par excellence, has attracted tourists from across the world to visit, experience and enjoy the enchanting beauty of Kashmir-often described as“heaven on earth”,” the court said, adding,“These tourists have, in turn enriched the culture and value system of the Kashmir to a level that matches the global standard of civilization.” However, hospitality of the people of Kashmir has in-fact, outweighed all other lofty values for which Kashmir has been known across the world, the court said.