Texas Centers For Infectious Disease Associates Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Centers for Infectious Disease Associates ("TCIDA") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have affected personal and/or protected health information. TCIDA takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. TCIDA has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On July 19, 2024, TCIDA learned of unusual activity in its network. In response, it immediately took measures to terminate the activity and secure its systems. In addition, TCIDA engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate. The investigation determined that an unauthorized individual may have accessed or acquired certain files and data stored within our systems as the result of an incident experienced by our former third-party billing vendor. TCIDA conducted a thorough review of these systems in order to identify the scope of the incident. TCIDA is providing notice to all individuals whose information could have been involved. Notice of this event was mailed directly to potentially affected individuals with an available mailing address on June 26, 2025, 2025.

Based on TCIDA's review of the potentially affected data, the following information for current and former patients may have been affected as a result of the incident: names, Social Security number, date of birth, driver's license number, medical record number, Medicare/Medicaid number, health insurance number, and/or medical or treatment information.

As soon as it discovered this incident, TCIDA took the steps described above and implemented measures to enhance security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. TCIDA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Central Time and can be reached at (855) 202-9059.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for TCIDA. TCIDA deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Texas Centers for Infectious Disease Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED