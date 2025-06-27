Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q3 2025 Distribution Schedule
|Month
|Record Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payable Date
|Amount per Share
|July 2025
|July 10, 2025
|July 10, 2025
|July 24, 2025
|$0.1180
|August 2025
|August 7, 2025
|August 7, 2025
|August 21, 2025
|$0.1180
|September 2025
|September 11, 2025
|September 11, 2025
|September 25, 2025
|$0.1180
Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with“yield” or“income.” The Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting . The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2025 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2025 distributions will be made in early 2026 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
Contact information:
|Communications & Media
|Investor Relations
|Rachel Wood
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
|Tel: (212) 613-3490
|Tel: (855) 777-8001
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
