Home Trends & Design Unveils Exciting New Website With Innovative Features

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Trends & Design is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering customers an enhanced online experience with greater control, flexibility, and ease. The updated platform, available now, introduces a suite of powerful new features designed to streamline account management and elevate customer satisfaction.

View Order History : Access all past orders in one convenient location, perfect for reordering or reviewing purchases.

Update Shipping Information : Easily manage and update shipping addresses, ideal for drop shipping and multi-location orders.

View and Download Invoices : Instantly access order invoices and download statements whenever needed.

View Tracking Numbers and Status : Stay informed with tracking numbers and estimated arrival times. Submit Claims with Ease : File claims directly from your order history if something isn't right.

"Our redesigned site is a game-changer, making it quicker and easier than ever for our customers to manage their accounts," said Hank Cravey, CEO at Home Trends & Design. "We're excited to offer these innovative features to enhance the shopping experience."

The updated website is designed to provide a simpler, faster, and more seamless experience. Customers are encouraged to explore the new platform today and discover how these enhancements can transform their interaction with Home Trends & Design.

For more information, visit htddirect or contact our support team at [email protected] or call 512-804-5450.

About Home Trends & Design

Home Trends & Design (HTD), based in Austin since 2005, is a leading furniture and home decor company focused on sustainability and modern craftsmanship. Known for handmade, eco-friendly pieces with hand-planed surfaces and solid wood construction, HTD has earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list and as one of Austin's top 50 fastest-growing companies. As a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and creator of The Mango Foundation, HTD plants thousands of trees annually to offset carbon emissions and supports reforestation efforts. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, HTD continues its commitment to sustainable, heirloom-quality furniture.

Media Contact: Tye Davis – [email protected]

