OpenPayd Highlights Financial Infrastructure at Money20/20 Europe

OpenPayd participated to Money20/20 Europe conference as an exhibitor.

- Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPaydLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At this year's Money20/20 Europe conference, OpenPayd participated as an exhibitor with a team of eleven, using the event to showcase developments in its financial infrastructure and engage in discussions around the future of digital money.Held from 4–6 June at the RAI Amsterdam, Money20/20 Europe brought together thousands of professionals from banking, payments, fintech, and regulatory sectors. The agenda included keynote panels, live podcast recordings, and product announcements focused on payments innovation, compliance, AI, digital assets, and embedded finance. Over 8,000 attendees and 2,300 companies were represented at this year's event.Throughout the three days, OpenPayd's stand hosted conversations with fintech operators, partners, and technology providers. The company used the opportunity to underline its recent growth, including a reported €130 billion in annualised transaction volume and expansion across its API-based services supporting virtual IBANs, FX, payments, and lately, its new stablecoin platform.Iana Dimitrova's Panel Contribution on Regulation, Stablecoins and GrowthCEO Iana Dimitrova joined the panel“The Future of Digital Money: Who Wins?”, discussing the growing role of stablecoins in financial ecosystems and the challenges posed by regulatory lag.“Stablecoins can play a meaningful role in financial systems, but that depends on a regulatory environment that supports both safety and innovation,” Dimitrova noted.She also addressed the global inefficiencies in payment networks, pointing to the need for alternatives to legacy systems.“The current state of global payments infrastructure remains fragmented. To enable efficient cross-border flows, we need to move beyond the constraints of systems like SWIFT,” she said.Later, Michael Treacy, Head of Marketing and Business Development at OpenPayd, participated in“Put Your Money Where the Growth Is”, a panel focusing on fintech marketing and strategic focus areas. Treacy observed that many fintechs are shifting from high-burn growth models to sustainable infrastructure-led strategies.“Businesses are no longer chasing growth at any cost. They're looking for foundational tools that allow them to build sustainable, compliant financial products,” he said.Stablecoin Infrastructure Launch Discussed on Fintech Insider PodcastDirector of Compliance Lara Barbuto appeared live on the 11:FS Fintech Insider News podcast from the show floor. Barbuto introduced OpenPayd's new stablecoin infrastructure, which provides regulated entities with the ability to issue and manage stablecoins alongside fiat settlement capabilities.“The infrastructure we're building supports on-chain stablecoin operations without abandoning the existing fiat ecosystem,” Barbuto explained.“We see demand from businesses looking to bridge decentralised and traditional financial services-our goal is to make that interoperable and compliant.”Founder Dr Ozan Ozerk Comments on Industry DirectionFollowing the event, OpenPayd founder Dr. Ozan Özerk reflected on the current state of embedded finance and the role of events like Money20/20.“The discussions at Money20/20 reflect a maturing view of embedded finance. It's no longer just about speed to market, but about resilience, regulation and utility,” he said.Özerk also noted that while macroeconomic pressures continue to affect fintech investment cycles, interest in infrastructure and compliance solutions remains consistent.“There's still a strong appetite for foundational financial services when they're modular and easy to integrate.”About OpenPayd:OpenPayd is a leading provider of embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure, enabling businesses to move and manage money globally through a universal financial platform. With a rails-agnostic approach, OpenPayd empowers companies to embed accounts, FX, international and domestic payments, Open Banking capabilities and more - all through a single, powerful API.This seamless integration allows clients to expand internationally, enhance customer experiences, and automate financial operations end-to-end. Backed by a global network of regulatory licenses and best-in-class technology, OpenPayd is trusted by more than 800 enterprise clients and processes over €130 billion in transactions annually.

Michael Treacy

OpenPayd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.