ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
|
|
April 30, 2025
|
January 31, 2025
|
April 30, 2024
|
Total Net Assets
|
$337,926,439
|
$357,190,362
|
$350,576,798
|
NAV Per Share
|
$ 11.76
|
$12.43
|
$12.20
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2025 through April 30, 2025, total net investment income was $3,360,878 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($19,051,276) or ($0.66) per share of common stock for the same period.
|
|
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2025
|
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2025
|
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2024
|
Total Net Investment
|
$3,360,878
|
$3,560,640
|
$2,807,884
|
Per Share
|
$0.12
|
$0.12
|
$0.10
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
($19,051,276)
|
($4,385,081)
|
($13,883,276)
|
Per Share
|
($0.66)
|
($0.15)
|
($0.48)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
Legal Disclaimer:
