ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB ), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025. Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2025 were $337,926,439 as compared with $357,190,362 on January 31, 2025, and $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024. On April 30, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.76 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



April 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 April 30, 2024 Total Net Assets $337,926,439 $357,190,362 $350,576,798 NAV Per Share $ 11.76 $12.43 $12.20 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2025 through April 30, 2025, total net investment income was $3,360,878 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($19,051,276) or ($0.66) per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2025 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2024 Total Net Investment

Income $3,360,878 $3,560,640 $2,807,884 Per Share $0.12 $0.12 $0.10 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($19,051,276) ($4,385,081) ($13,883,276) Per Share ($0.66) ($0.15) ($0.48)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED