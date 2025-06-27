Select Medical Holdings Corporation To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, July 31, 2025

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM ), will release the financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025 after the market closes.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at via this Earnings Call Webcast Link or via link at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.

For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode for the call.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of March 31, 2025, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 35 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,911 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At March 31, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at .

