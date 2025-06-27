Ianthus Announces Results From Annual General Meeting
All matters put forward before the iAnthus shareholders (the " Shareholders ") for consideration and approval as set out in the Proxy Statement dated May 21, 2025, were approved by the Shareholders. Specifically, the Shareholders: (i) approved the election of Scott Cohen, Michelle Mathews-Spradlin, Kenneth W. Gilbert, Alexander Shoghi, and Richard Proud as directors of the Company; and (ii) approved the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as auditors of the Company.
About iAnthus
iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit .
