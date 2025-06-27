Sitime Corporation Announces Completion Of Follow-On Public Offering
UBS Investment Bank and Stifel were joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC were joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James and Roth Capital Partners were co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024, and became effective upon filing. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ... or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at ... .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
...
SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
...
