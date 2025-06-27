Clyra Medical Technologies Appoints Douglas Morgan As Chief Operating Officer

Douglas Morgan

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clyra Medical Technologies is proud to announce the appointment of Douglas Morgan as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Morgan brings more than 30 years of executive leadership, technology innovation, and business development experience across the biomedical, software, mobile, and security sectors. His appointment reflects Clyra's continued investment in operational excellence and its commitment to driving innovation in advanced wound care and infection control.Mr. Morgan's career spans multiple industries and includes extensive public company, board-level, and startup leadership. Prior to joining Clyra, he served as CEO of Performance Strategies, where he advised SMBs on growth, operations, and strategic partnerships. He is also a seasoned entrepreneur, public speaker, and expert in intellectual property strategy-holding over a dozen U.S. patents and having managed and served as an expert witness in IP litigation.“Doug's unique combination of technical depth, operational leadership, and entrepreneurial vision is a tremendous asset as we scale,” said Steve Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Clyra.“His experience aligning business strategy with real-world innovation will help accelerate our mission to transform patient care through groundbreaking infection control technologies.”Mr. Morgan is a summa cum laude graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Computer Science and earned his master's degree with similar honors from Stanford University in Electrical Engineering and Bioengineering. While at Stanford, he was a National Science Foundation Fellow and contributed to the development of algorithms for one of the first human implantable auditory prostheses.In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Morgan leads Clyra's production and operational strategy and supply chain optimization, while partnering closely with Regulatory, Clinical Affairs, and Product Development and Innovation leadership-building on the strong foundation of the company's next-generation wound care solutions.About Clyra Medical TechnologiesClyra Medical Technologies develops advanced wound care and surgical solutions that combine patented antimicrobial technologies with clinical science. Our mission is to transform the healing journey through therapies that are safe, effective, and grounded in real-world outcomes. Clyra's innovations are designed to address critical challenges in modern wound care-empowering providers and improving lives.

