Aaron's Marks 70 Years With Home-Track Return To Echopark Speedway

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "EchoPark Speedway is right in our backyard, and while our customers and team members span the U.S. and Canada, racing here lets us honor where our story began. Seeing Lucky Dog smiling proudly on the No. 38 this weekend is the perfect way to mark 70 years of Aaron's and share the fun with every fan who joins us this Saturday night," said

"EchoPark Speedway and Aaron's share a commitment to delivering exceptional value for our customers," said EchoPark Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison . "We've been thrilled to have Aaron's partnering with us to engage with our fans in the Fan Zone and around the facility as they celebrate their 70th anniversary."

Race-Day Highlights



Tune in: Hear the Aaron's story on Performance Racing Network (PRN) radio at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Meet & Greet: At 4:30 p.m. ET, fans can visit the Aaron's Comfort Zone in the Fan Zone to meet Zane Smith and snap photos with Lucky Dog , decked out in his classic race-ready Aaron's firesuit. Green Flag: Smith takes the grid for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday, June 28, at 7 p.m. ET.

A Legacy Fans Know by Heart

Aaron's first hit the NASCAR scene in 2000 with the iconic " Aaron's Dream Machine ," a paint scheme that became a fan favorite through 15 seasons. After stepping away in 2016, the brand's 2025 comeback re-establishes a bond with consumers that spans generations of race fans.

Enter the "Fast Lane to Phoenix" Sweepstakes

One lucky fan will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Nov 1-3, 2025.



Two round-trip airfares

Two Championship Weekend tickets

Three-night hotel stay $1,500 cash

Enter now through Sept 14, 2025 at aarons/racing. No purchase necessary; open to U.S. residents 18+. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules online.

About Aaron's

Founded in 1955 in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of rent-to-own and retail purchase solutions for appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., and BrandsMart Leasing. Aaron's serves customers through approximately 1,100 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. For more information, visit Aarons and BrandsMartUSA.

About EchoPark Speedway

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn't in town, EchoPark Speedway's versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.