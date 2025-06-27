Enbridge Gas Ohio Releases Statement On The Order Issued By The Public Utilities Commission Of Ohio In Its 2023 Base Rate Case Filing

CLEVELAND, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Gas Ohio has released a statement in response to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's Order in its 2023 base rate case filing:

Enbridge Gas Ohio is reviewing the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio decision on our 2023 base rate case filing. We are concerned about the impact this will have on our customers, and on the State's desire to attract further investment in the energy required to fuel its future.

Over $30 million of the Order's revenue reduction effectively penalizes Enbridge Gas Ohio for maintaining a well-managed pension fund on behalf of its retirees.

We are considering our legal options while we work diligently on behalf of our customers to ensure the Order does not compromise our ability to continue providing the affordable and reliable service that they expect.

Enbridge Gas Ohio customers already benefit from some of the lowest natural gas rates in the state. Maintaining and investing in our system ensures affordable natural gas is delivered safely and reliably.

About Enbridge Gas Ohio

Enbridge Gas Ohio, formerly Dominion Energy Ohio, safely serves 1.2 million customers in 35 counties with reliable and affordable natural gas. We're leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. Celebrating 126 years, Enbridge Gas Ohio is owned by Enbridge (ENB), a North American leader in energy transportation and distribution. Please visit enbridgegas/ohio to learn more.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

