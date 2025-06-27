Precise Battery Management For RV Systems: A Technical Overview Of Leagend's Coulomb Counter Solution

leagend coulomb counter solution

leagend has developed its Coulomb Counter Solution, a precise current-based battery monitoring system.

- Arthur KingslyLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Accurate, real-time battery management has become a critical requirement for modern recreational vehicles (RVs), particularly as off-grid travel and mobile energy demands continue to grow. To address these operational challenges, leagend has developed its Coulomb Counter Solution, a precise current-based battery monitoring system. leagend Coulomb Counter Solution provides reliable state-of-charge (SoC) and state-of-health (SoH) tracking, ensuring that RV users and fleet operators can effectively manage battery performance, extend service life, and prevent unexpected system failures.Precision Power Tracking for RVsAt the core of leagend Coulomb Counter Solution lies a refined algorithm that counters cumulative measurement drift-a common downside of conventional coulomb counters-achieving accurate reading of remaining battery capacity (SoC) over time.Designed specifically for RV applications, the solution connects directly to the battery's negative terminal busbar and continuously measures current in and out, tracking the charge balance against the battery's full capacity. This granular insight allows RV users to understand their true usable energy at any time.Real-Time Monitoring and Remote Convenienceleagend designed this solution to support advanced user convenience, featuring:- A color display that delivers live readings of current, voltage, SoC, and SoH.- Bluetooth and app-based connectivity for remote control, configuration, calibration, and notifications.- Customizable alarm thresholds, triggering alerts for high/low voltage or current eventsThese capabilities allow RV owners and fleet operators to manage battery systems before issues arise, even when vehicles are not directly accessible.Tailored to RV Use Casesleagend's analysis of RV operational challenges led to a highly tailored solution:- Reliable Energy Management While CampingOff-grid camping lacks grid AC power, making accurate battery data essential for running appliances, lighting, and HVAC systems. leagend Coulomb Counter Solution provides precise insights into available energy for planning and allocating loads.- Proactive Battery Life and MaintenanceTracking SoH over time provides early indicators of battery degradation, enabling RV owners to schedule maintenance or replacements before unexpected failures.- Custom Calibration and Alerts for On-the-Go MonitoringOwners can manually calibrate parameters such as voltage and current, and set private thresholds to trigger app alerts if batteries fall outside safe ranges.- Fleet and Remote SupportRV rental or fleet managers benefit from remote access to battery metrics, allowing performance oversight, preventive service, and remote dispatching even when vehicles are in use.Application Beyond RVsWhile the RV market is the primary focus, leagend Coulomb Counter Solution is also suited to additional applications:- Solar and EV Installations: Replacing analog monitors in solar racks and battery banks with precise SoC tracking and system coordination.- Industrial and IoT Scenarios: Integrates into microcontroller-based–based systems for remote monitoring and energy management across industrial equipment.- Laboratory and Electroplating Process Controls: Measures current/time parameters in electrochemical processes to enhance test accuracy and product consistency.Distinctive Features of the RV ModuleThe RV-specific implementation of the solution includes:- Adaptable Current Ranges: Custom-configured sensors support RV battery capacities, ensuring accurate tracking across typical amp-hour ratings.- Rich Data Interface: Color display combined with Bluetooth app ensures user- and technician-friendly interaction.- Comprehensive Protections: Includes configurable protection against over-voltage, under-voltage, and over-current as well as self-monitoring safeguards.- Calibration Flexibility: Supports manual or automated calibration of power, voltage, current, and temperature, enhancing precision for specific RV electrical systems.- ODM Support and Tailored Design: leagend Coulomb Counter Solution offers turnkey hardware and software customization, including ID design, app adjustment, and OEM options.User Experience: Real-World RV Case StudyIn a real-world implementation, an RV rental provider (referred to as“Company B” under NDA) deployed the Coulomb Counter Solution to enhance battery management. According to the operator:They required exact SoC readings to support RV appliances and camping comfort.They needed early alerting for battery aging.Remote access was essential for monitoring battery health while vehicles were operational.Configurable protection was necessary to minimize battery damage during charging.leagend Coulomb Counter Solution, with high accuracy, smartphone control, and calibrated alarms, addressed all requirements-improving battery reliability, reducing operating losses, and enhancing customer satisfactionAligning with Industry TrendsThe leagend Coulomb Counter Solution aligns with broader sector trends:Connected Energy Systems: Demand is increasing for mobile or remote control of energy assets.Data-Driven Maintenance: SoH and SoC diagnostics are shifting battery maintenance from time-based to condition-based models.Smart Campgrounds and Fleets: RV park operators and fleet managers are deploying solutions to optimize battery health and asset readiness.Green Living: Accurate battery monitoring helps minimize energy waste, supporting sustainability goals.About leagend SOLUTIONSleagend SOLUTIONS is a specialized division of leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., developed in 2014. For over a decade, the division has focused on the research and development of battery technologies, diagnostic systems, and battery monitoring and management solutions. Its work is guided by core principles of intelligence, precision, safety, and low energy consumption.To date, leagend SOLUTIONS has developed a range of industry-focused solutions, including leagend Smart Lead-Acid Battery Tester Solution, leagend UPS Battery Monitoring Solution, leagend Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM Solution, leagend Battery Remote Monitoring Solution, and leagend Coulomb Counter Solution. These technologies are applied across various professional sectors such as lead-acid battery manufacturing, data center power systems, energy efficiency management, renewable energy installations, telecommunications infrastructure, and emergency backup power systems.

