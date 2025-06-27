THREE International Announces Launch Of New Clean Energy Product, Kynetiktm

Kynetik is clean caffeine, reimagined.

THREE International works to redefine the science of supplementation, delivering healthy options to PEOPLE, greater PURPOSE through our caring community, and a dynamic PLATFORM for entrepreneurship.

The latest wellness innovation from THREE delivers bold energy with integrity-supporting body and mind without compromise (or the crash)

- Dr. Dan Gubler, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at THREESALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- THREE International , a global wellness company known for science-backed, bioavailable solutions, announced Friday the launch of its latest innovation: Kynetik TM. Debuted at the company's BELIEVE Convention in Salt Lake City, Kynetik is an exciting new addition to THREE's wellness portfolio-a clean energy drink mix designed for the health-conscious consumer who's tired of the trade-offs that typically come with energy drinks.Meet Natural Energy That Works“Kynetik isn't just a boost. It's energy that works-clean, focused, long-lasting-without the crash, the jitters, or the questionable ingredients,” said Dr. Dan Gubler, Chief Scientific Officer of THREE International and the mind behind the formulation.“The truth is most energy drinks are loaded with things your body doesn't need. That's why we created Kynetik without them.”With no sugar, no taurine, and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, Kynetik is a refreshing alternative to existing energy drinks: clean energy that works with your body, not against it.Better Ingredients, Better ResultsTo make it happen, Kynetik features an innovative botanical never before used in an energy drink mix-Yerba Santa. It contributes to energy levels while helping combat adrenal fatigue, a common cause of the“caffeine crash.” Commonly found in California's Mojave Desert, Yerba Santa and its byproducts have been used for generations in traditional medicine.Kynetik's powerful ingredient blend also features other natural ingredients that work together to keep you feeling awake, alert, and hydrated, including:.Clean caffeine from green tea leaf extract and L-theanine for calm, focused energy.B vitamins to support energy metabolism.Rhodiola rosea (standardized to rosavins) for endurance and mental clarity.A balanced electrolyte blend to replenish and hydrate“We didn't want to slap a wellness label on another glorified caffeine bomb,” said Daniel Picou, Founder and CEO of THREE International.“We built Kynetik to give people what they actually need-clarity, stamina, and hydration. And it's powered by ingredients that do more than just load up your system with caffeine. It's energy that makes sense. It's energy with integrity.”Try the Bolder, Cleaner EnergyLaunching in a bold Cherry Rush flavor, Kynetik is now available exclusively in the US and Canada through THREE Brand Ambassadors and on the company's website, threeinternational. Try the Kynetik difference for yourself!# # #THREETM has redefined the science of supplementation with cutting-edge cellular absorption technology, ensuring that our products are efficient, effective, and unbeatably bioavailable. Behind our world-leading, advanced delivery products is our scientific community, a team of leaders, led by Dr. Dan Gubler, from across the medical field.Our mission is twofold: improve quality of life through holistic health education and to inform the development of world-leading advanced delivery products. THREETM is a movement led by Daniel Picou, Founder & CEO, that is changing lives around the world by delivering healthy options to PEOPLE, greater PURPOSE through our caring community, and a dynamic PLATFORM for entrepreneurship. Learn more at: threeinternational.Media ContactTHREE International Communications

