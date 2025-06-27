MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure, hardware-free solutions for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP are now available globally

Lewes, Delaware, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 2025 - As global interest in cryptocurrency continues to rise, QFSCOIN , a leading name among trusted cloud mining sites, announces the launch of new flexible mining plans designed to provide accessible, sustainable, and high-performance mining options. With fully automated operations and a free mining entry point, QFSCOIN is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the top cloud mining providers of 2025.









QFSCOIN offers free cloud minin options for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP, eliminating the need for costly hardware or complicated setups. The platform provides a seamless cloud mining experience through a secure and user-friendly interface, making it ideal for both newcomers and experienced crypto investors.

Said a QFSCOIN spokesperson:



“QFSCOIN is committed to creating a sustainable and easy-to-use environment for passive income generation. Our new mining plans meet the rising global demand for Bitcoin mining and Dogecoin mining by delivering reliable, hands-free solutions accessible from anywhere.”

The platform's innovative approach allows users to start mining with zero upfront costs. New users receive a free cloud mining trial contract, enabling them to earn from day one without financial risk. These flexible plans can be scaled according to individual investment goals, providing a low-barrier entry into the digital asset mining space.

Mining Plans Offered:



Starter Plan: 1-day duration, daily income of $0.20, total income $0.20, free trial contract

Basic Plan: 7-day duration, daily income of $5.00, total income $35.00, minimum investment $100

Standard Plan: 15-day duration, daily income of $15.00, total income $225.00, minimum investment $500

Advanced Plan: 30-day duration, daily income of $30.00, total income $900.00, minimum investment $1000 Professional Plan: 45-day duration, daily income of $50.00, total income $2250.00, minimum investment $2000



In addition to flexible mining plans, QFSCOIN offers a rewarding referral program . Users can grow their earnings by inviting others to join, earning commission bonuses based on their referrals' mining activities. This program helps create a supportive and growing global community of crypto miners.

Built on trust, security, and transparency, QFSCOIN uses encrypted systems and professional management to deliver a safe and reliable platform. The service is globally accessible and designed for anyone interested in exploring the best cloud mining opportunities.

Why QFSCOIN

QFSCOIN stands out as one of the best cloud mining platforms in today's crypto landscape, offering both Bitcoin mining and Dogecoin mining through a user-friendly and automated interface. Recognized among the top cloud mining options for beginners and passive income seekers alike, QFSCOIN combines simplicity, performance, and transparency. With its free cloud mining starter contract, users can begin earning without any upfront investment, making it a go-to choice for exploring crypto opportunities. As one of the most trusted cloud mining sites .

About QFSCOIN

QFSCOIN is a mining platform offering secure, user-friendly solutions for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies. It features free trial contracts, eco-friendly mining infrastructure, and automated systems to simplify cryptocurrency income. QFSCOIN is dedicated to expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of investors seeking stable and scalable mining options.

For more information or to get started with QFSCOIN, please visit:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

