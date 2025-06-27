Copperwood At Prairie Trail Debuts Modern Independent Living Residences, Redefining Senior Living In Ankeny

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Dylan Dyer, Executive DirectorANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CopperWood at Prairie Trail is pleased to announce the opening of its brand-new Independent Living residences, further enhancing the community's full continuum of care and deepening its commitment to serving older adults with flexibility, compassion and purpose.With existing assisted living and memory care services already in place, the addition of Independent Living gives older adults in the Ankeny area the opportunity to enjoy an active, maintenance-free lifestyle with access to higher levels of care; all within one thoughtfully designed campus.Managed by Franciscan Advisory Services , CopperWood's mission is rooted in embracing life, compassionate care and lifelong purpose. The new Independent Living reflects these values with modern apartment homes, enriching lifestyle programming, and hospitality-driven amenities that empower older adults to live with independence and vitality.Lifestyle-Driven Design Meets Walkable ConvenienceAt CopperWood, residents enjoy spacious, maintenance-free apartment homes with upscale finishes and open-concept layouts, suited perfectly for entertaining, relaxing and aging in place. Just steps away, the surrounding Prairie Trail neighborhood offers parks, shops, dining and recreation, making it easy to stay connected to the community and enjoy a walkable lifestyle.New Independent Living residents will enjoy:.Spacious, private apartment homes with full kitchens and modern finishes.Restaurant-style dining with chef-prepared seasonal menus.Wellness programs, fitness opportunities, and a full calendar of events.On-site transportation for medical appointments, shopping, and local outings.Priority access to assisted living and memory care services if needs change.Inviting community spaces, walking paths, and beautifully landscaped groundsA Place Where Purpose and Community Thrive“We're excited to introduce Independent Living at CopperWood at Prairie Trail,” said Dylan Dyer, Executive Director.“This milestone reflects our dedication to empowering residents with choice, independence and community. Our beautifully appointed residences, alongside a lively calendar of activities, create an environment where residents can thrive and live with confidence, engagement and peace of mind.”Rooted in Values, Designed for Modern LifeCopperWood's Independent Living residences embrace today's expectations for senior living. It's a place where wellness is whole-person, hospitality is heartfelt, and every day is an opportunity to engage, explore and enjoy life to the fullest.Now Welcoming New ResidentsWith strong interest and limited availability, prospective residents and their families are encouraged to schedule a private tour or attend an upcoming discovery event. For additional information regarding CopperWood, please contact Executive Director, Dylan Dyer at 515.415.4403 or .... For more information about CopperWood, please visit copperwoodseniorliving.About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, by partnering with faith-based organizations to assist them with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services call 331.318.5200 or visit franciscanadvisoryservices.

Patrick Schuerer/Franciscan Ministries

Franciscan Ministries

+ +1 312-802-7488

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.