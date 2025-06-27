ORUN Studios Unveils Its Immersive Narrative Universe In Abidjan, On The Sidelines Of International Exhibition Of Audiovisual Content (SICA) 2025
On the occasion of the International Exhibition of Audiovisual Content (SICA), ORUN Studios ( ) officially launched at the Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire in Abidjan . Conceived as a Pan-African studio for visual storytelling, animation, and immersive creation, ORUN Studios aims to give Africa back the power to tell its own worlds - through its forms, rhythms, and symbols.
This launch is more than just an inauguration: it is a manifesto . A manifesto from a continent choosing to craft its narratives from within, using a contemporary language while honoring its legacies. ORUN thus opens up a new narrative space that is rooted, bold, and intergenerational.
For the first time, the public is invited to discover the universe of ORUN, envisioned as a creative empire built around seven symbolic kingdoms , each representing a core priority for Africa: health, education, culture, ecology, craftsmanship, circular economy, and sustainable infrastructure.
Through these worlds, ORUN Studios lays the foundation for a contemporary African mythology , designed to reconnect younger generations with their living memory - using a language they understand: 3D animation, comics, and immersive design - to help them build the future.
An immersive, sensory, and proudly Pan-African launch
The highlight of the event is an immersive installation inside a 6-meter geodesic dome , conceived as an audiovisual portal into the worlds of ORUN. Video mapping, spatialized sound, dance, and visual storytelling are combined to offer a 360° artistic experience.
The program also includes:
-
Thematic talks on contemporary African imagination
A Pan-African creative challenge around the ORUN universe
B2B meetings between studios, creators, investors, and institutions
Contributions from artists, thinkers, and influencers from the continent and the diaspora
Exclusive immersive sessions for the media
On the occasion of its launch at SICA, ORUN Studios had the pleasure of collaborating with Loza Maleombho - a visionary designer committed to the continent's development - who led the artistic direction of the stand.
A vision rooted in autonomy and transmission
“ORUN Studios is a house of stories for an Africa that no longer waits to be narrated but speaks out with confidence. Our ambition is to build a bridge between African roots and future technologies. ORUN Studios aims to heal forgetting through image - it speaks to youth in their language, so they can remember, take root, and rise,” says Habyba Thiero , Founder of ORUN Studios.
An initiative led by Africa Currency Network (ACN)
ORUN is an initiative by the Africa Currency Network (ACN) , a strategic group of Pan-African experts committed to the continent's structural transformation and a member of the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).
Driven by the belief that Africa must build its own systems, stories, and talents, ACN designs sustainable solutions in the fields of finance, culture, digital inclusion, and creative education.
Its approach is based on three core pillars:
Financial inclusion
Intergenerational impact
Africa's internationalization
Through these interconnected pillars, Africa Currency Network envisions a continent that is financially autonomous, culturally vibrant, and globally influential. By combining economic strategies with cultural affirmation, ACN fosters an ecosystem where African talent thrives and takes the lead - recognizing that transformation requires strong social, cultural, and economic frameworks centered on African agency.
Location: Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire – Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
Dates: June 26–28, 2025
Media contact&RSVP:
...ca
+225 05 00 54 68 68
Follow Social Media (@ OrunAfrica on):
Instagram
TikTok
YouTube
LinkedIn
Official Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment